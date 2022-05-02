Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.85

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 284341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

