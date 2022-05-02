Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.04

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 10725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

