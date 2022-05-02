Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.88. 112,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,503,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of research firms have commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $961.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 318,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after buying an additional 6,031,729 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

