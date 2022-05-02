Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $262,545.17 and $369,843.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.87 or 0.07228629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00040047 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

