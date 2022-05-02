Kineko (KKO) Price Tops $0.15

Kineko (KKO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. Kineko has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $338.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00040110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.52 or 0.07344013 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041946 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.