Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PPRUY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($870.97) to €785.00 ($844.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $52.38. 136,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,754. Kering has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.7378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

