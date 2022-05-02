Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Down 34.3% in April

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 641,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

KAVL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,997. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

