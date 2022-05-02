Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KSICW opened at $0.19 on Monday. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

