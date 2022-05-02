Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Kadant worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 39.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE KAI traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $185.00. 37,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,892. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.18.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

