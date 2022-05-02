JUST (JST) 1-Day Volume Hits $126.78 Million

JUST (JST) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. JUST has a total market cap of $435.59 million and approximately $126.78 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.73 or 0.07252798 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00037534 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

