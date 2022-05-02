Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.53. 40,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

