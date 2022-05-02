Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,804 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.50% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 257,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $1,280,492.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 367,127 shares of company stock worth $1,829,092. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

