Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,238 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.80 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $102,098.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

