Jennison Associates LLC Has $8.13 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,896 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 454,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,096 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 34,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $58.23 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

