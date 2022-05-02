Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,929 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.13% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVP opened at $14.49 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $37.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

