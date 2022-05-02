Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,784 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sunnova Energy International worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,531,000 after purchasing an additional 155,277 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,396,000 after purchasing an additional 494,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,078,000 after buying an additional 82,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after buying an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,574,000 after buying an additional 260,134 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.31.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

