Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BBCP opened at $5.58 on Monday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concrete Pumping (Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

