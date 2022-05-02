JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of JELD traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,226. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 284,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 273,732 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

