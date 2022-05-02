Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,760 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. 61,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

