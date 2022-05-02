Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $370,208.30 and $141,454.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00100580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00028429 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars.

