IVERIC bio (ISEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect IVERIC bio to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IVERIC bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISEE. StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock worth $3,151,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 709,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 41.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 229,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $6,216,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

