Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,300 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 1,573,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,543.0 days.

Shares of ISUZF remained flat at $$13.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

About Isuzu Motors (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.