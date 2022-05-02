iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,528,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 9,258,431 shares.The stock last traded at $99.87 and had previously closed at $103.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

