iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $99.20

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.20 and last traded at $99.42, with a volume of 406192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

