iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $113.09

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.09 and last traded at $113.09, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,958,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

