iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $246.29

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $246.29 and last traded at $246.44, with a volume of 254985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

