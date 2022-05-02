iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.66

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.66 and last traded at $64.66, with a volume of 7424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,857,000 after buying an additional 454,275 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,903,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 322.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 81,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,228,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

