iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 75,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.