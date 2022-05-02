iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $237.15

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $237.15 and last traded at $237.15, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 278.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

