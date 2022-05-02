iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Baird Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $640,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.56. 337,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,285. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $243.37 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.