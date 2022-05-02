iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.60

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 53726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFF. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.