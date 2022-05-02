iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.60

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 53726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
