iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $330.84

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $330.84 and last traded at $335.75, with a volume of 765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.25.

Several brokerages have commented on IGM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

