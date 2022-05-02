iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $330.84

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $330.84 and last traded at $335.75, with a volume of 765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.25.
Several brokerages have commented on IGM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.75.
iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.