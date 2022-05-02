iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,698,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,614,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $42.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

