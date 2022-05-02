iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Trimmed by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,633,184. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

