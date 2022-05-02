iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

