iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.74

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.74 and last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 82810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

