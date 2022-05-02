iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.93% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $20,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,820,000.

Shares of ILCG opened at $56.27 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $73.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31.

