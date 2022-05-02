iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,096. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after purchasing an additional 491,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter.

