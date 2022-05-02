iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 6.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.43. 4,099,280 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87.

