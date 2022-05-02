iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.11

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.11 and last traded at $110.11, with a volume of 38 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGZ. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 240,739 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 255,123.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 224,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,514,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 33,744 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

