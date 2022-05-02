iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after buying an additional 877,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,962 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,945,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $104.24 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42.

