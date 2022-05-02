ironSource (NYSE:IS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.74

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 9639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get ironSource alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.