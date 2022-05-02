Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Shares Down 5.2%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.89 and last traded at $50.92. Approximately 59,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,164,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after acquiring an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

