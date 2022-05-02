IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of IRMD stock traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 249,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,999. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $413.35 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Get IRadimed alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $200,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,664 shares of company stock worth $7,212,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IRadimed by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter worth $238,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter worth $378,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.