Investment House LLC Sells 65 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in Stryker by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 14,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.73. 50,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.68. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

