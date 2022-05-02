Investment House LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $103.18. 130,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,600. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

