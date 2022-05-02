Investment House LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,917,000 after purchasing an additional 398,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

AMGN traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 129.38% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

