Investment House LLC Has $57.31 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,073 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.7% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $401.27. 54,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $394.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

