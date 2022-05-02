Investment House LLC Has $32.36 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for 2.1% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investment House LLC owned 0.36% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $32,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $1,027,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

SMG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,115. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $98.61 and a 1-year high of $247.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.54.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

