Investment House LLC Acquires Shares of 133,398 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,711,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 58,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,384. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $145.61 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

